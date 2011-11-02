Univision.comGets a Makeover
Univision Interactive Media has launched a revamped Univision.com
homepage that features additional video, easier registration and geo-targeted
news and information.
As part of the relaunch, the Spanish-language broadcaster
has also redesigned its mobile site with improved search capabilities and
video.
In announcing the improvements, the company also reported
that Univision.com's online and mobile offerings generated 412 million visits
with over 3.2 billion page impressions in the U.S. so far this year.
"The launch of our
redesigned Univision.com homepage is the culmination of a year-long effort to
rebuild and enhance our entire network of national and local online and mobile
sites," said Kevin Conroy, president of Univision Interactive Media and
Enterprise Development in a statement. "Our efforts to continuously improve our
products reflect our commitment to deliver the most relevant and compelling
content and services to U.S. Hispanics on a daily basis, both online and on
mobile. Today, this important audience influences the digital landscape like
never before and the launch of this new homepage will further strengthen our
leadership position among U.S. Hispanics in the interactive space."
