Univision.comGets a Makeover

Univision Interactive Media has launched a revamped Univision.com

homepage that features additional video, easier registration and geo-targeted

news and information.

As part of the relaunch, the Spanish-language broadcaster

has also redesigned its mobile site with improved search capabilities and

video.

In announcing the improvements, the company also reported

that Univision.com's online and mobile offerings generated 412 million visits

with over 3.2 billion page impressions in the U.S. so far this year.

"The launch of our

redesigned Univision.com homepage is the culmination of a year-long effort to

rebuild and enhance our entire network of national and local online and mobile

sites," said Kevin Conroy, president of Univision Interactive Media and

Enterprise Development in a statement. "Our efforts to continuously improve our

products reflect our commitment to deliver the most relevant and compelling

content and services to U.S. Hispanics on a daily basis, both online and on

mobile. Today, this important audience influences the digital landscape like

never before and the launch of this new homepage will further strengthen our

leadership position among U.S. Hispanics in the interactive space."