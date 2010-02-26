Univision Revenue Up 2.1% in Q4

Univision Communications announced fourth quarter revenue of $515.9

million, a 2.1% gain from the same quarter the year before. Adjusted

operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) decreased

1.4% to $210.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2009.

The Spanish-language media company's overall net revenue was down 2.9% for the full 2009.

"Univision

made significant strides in many areas in 2009, even while navigating

through a very challenging economic environment," said President/CEO

Joe Uva. "We diversified our revenue streams through new retransmission

consent agreements and key strategic partnerships; enhanced our future

content offerings and production capabilities through the launch of

Univision Studios; delivered strong, competitive ratings and maintained

our strong leadership positions across all platforms; and effectively

managed our balance sheet and strengthened our capital structure for

the long-term."

Univision's television revenue was $420.1 million in

the fourth quarter, up from $392.8 million in the same quarter a year

before. Radio revenue was $83.7 million, down from $99.4 million, and

Interactive Media was $12.1 million, down a bit from $13 million in the

previous fourth quarter.

Univision owns 64 television stations and

owns and/or operates 68 radio outlets, along with the Univision,

Galavision and TeleFutura networks.