Univision buys WKFT(TV)
Spanish-language giant Univision Communications Inc. has agreed to buy Bahakel Communications Ltd.'s WKFT(TV), an independent serving Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
The station will be the first in North Carolina to target the state's growing Hispanic population.
