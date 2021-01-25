Univision App Comes to Amazon Fire TV

Amazon announced that its Fire TV platform now supports the Univision TV Everywhere app, home to content from Univision, UniMás, Galavisión and other Univision Communications channels.

The Spanish-language broadcaster’s networks had previously been available on the No. 2 U.S. OTT platform via live-network bundles such as fubo TV and the just subsetted AT&T TV Now.

Users of Alexa voice-enabled Amazon Fire TV devices, who can authenticate the Univision app through a pay TV subscription, will now be able to access Univision’s news, sports and entertainment programming by uttering sentences such as, “Alexa, abre Univision,” or “Alexa, encuentra Univision." If needed, the English utterances work too: “Alexa, open Univision" or "Alexa, find Univision."

Univision, moving vast under the direction of new CEO Wade Davis, just announced the development of a new AVOD service, Prende, that will launch later in the first quarter.

Is this a precursor to Amazon supporting the Prende app? An Amazon rep said the company has no Prende news to share at this time.