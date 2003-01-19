Universal renews strips
Universal Domestic Television has renewed all five of its syndicated
strips: Maury, The Jerry Springer Show, Blind Date, 5th Wheel and
Crossing Over with John Edward.
Maury and Jerry are reupped through 2005, while the rest are one-year
deals.
