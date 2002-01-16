Two vie for Fox Saturday block
Insiders said Fox could make a decision as early as Wednesday on who will get
to lease the network's Saturday-morning programming block.
DIC Entertainment and 4 Kids Entertainment are said to be the
front-runners.
Insiders said it will likely be a four-year deal that starts in the
fall.
