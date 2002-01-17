Two more years for Andromeda
Tribune Entertainment has renewed syndicated action series Gene
Roddenberry's Andromeda for two more seasons.
The sophomore series, which stars former Hercules star Kevin Sorbo,
has been sold on 39 of the top 40 stations, covering 78 percent of the United
States, for the 2002-2003 and 2003-2004 seasons, Tribune executives said.
Tribune's own station group has given the series two-year commitments,
including renewals on WPIX-TV New York, KTLA-TV Los Angeles and WGN-TV
Chicago.
Andromeda is averaging a 2.9 rating nationally this season, according to
Nielsen Media Research -- the highest-rated weekly action series in
syndication.
But Andromeda is off 22 percent from where it was a year ago at this
time, when it was averaging a 3.7 rating.
