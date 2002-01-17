Two more years for Andromeda

Tribune Entertainment has renewed syndicated action series Gene

Roddenberry's Andromeda for two more seasons.

The sophomore series, which stars former Hercules star Kevin Sorbo,

has been sold on 39 of the top 40 stations, covering 78 percent of the United

States, for the 2002-2003 and 2003-2004 seasons, Tribune executives said.

Tribune's own station group has given the series two-year commitments,

including renewals on WPIX-TV New York, KTLA-TV Los Angeles and WGN-TV

Chicago.

Andromeda is averaging a 2.9 rating nationally this season, according to

Nielsen Media Research -- the highest-rated weekly action series in

syndication.

But Andromeda is off 22 percent from where it was a year ago at this

time, when it was averaging a 3.7 rating.