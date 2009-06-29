Twentieth Television Lays Off 10
Twentieth Television last week laid off 10 people as a result of the difficult economy, a spokesman confirmed. Layoffs came across departments, including marketing and research. Two weeks ago, Twentieth announced that company President and COO Bob Cook will leave this fall and start his own marketing company.
