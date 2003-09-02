Twentieth taps Shelburne
Dana Shelburne has been named director of current programming at Twentieth
Century Fox Television, where she will help to oversee production of such shows as
NBC’s Lyon’s Den, Fox’s Tru Calling, CBS’ Yes, Dear,
and Fox’s Luis.
Shelburne comes to Twentieth from Silver Pictures, where she was director of
development of both TV and film.
