Twentieth Cancels Ambush Makeover
By Jim Finkle
Twentieth Television said late Thursday that it is canceling Ambush Makeover, its low-rated personal-makeover strip. A mix of new episodes and repeats will air through Sept. 12.
With almost three hundred episodes in the can, Twentieth plans to offer the show as a library product.
