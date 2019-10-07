TVSquared, Extreme Reach Join to Gauge VOD, OTT Ad Impact

TVSquared and Extreme Reach said they formed a partnership that will measure the effectiveness of commercials that run in all content served via set-top video-on-demand and over-the-top streaming services.

Their new product, TVSquared AdVantage claims to simplify attribution for marketers by tracking ad performance at the household level and at scale in both linear and digital TV content.

“Brands need a single solution to find the optimal mix of linear and OTT,” said Jo Kinsella, CRO and executive VP at TVSquared. “In an increasingly growing, yet fragmented TV ecosystem, this is how advertisers test and learn, and they need performance metrics that can compare linear and digital TV all in a single platform. Extreme Reach makes this possible in Advantage because of the scale and breadth of creative assets that are managed and distributed through AdBridge.”

On a daily basis, 2,500 creative assets are uploaded to Extreme Reach’s AdBridge asset management platform. The platform, which integrates ad serving, linear TV distribution, OTT delivering and talent and rights management, will also tag ads, allowing marketers to tie ad exposure to business outcomes.

“Through this exciting integration with TVSquared, we are enabling brands to capture data in the way they require to make appropriate business decisions,” said James Shears, VP. advanced advertising at Extreme Reach. “Attribution data is the holy grail for performance-focused brands who are looking to combine the scale of linear TV with the precision of digital campaigns. In connecting the fragmented media landscape, we help brands unlock the true power of their creative.”

One of the first companies to use the new system from TVSquared and Extreme Reach is Talkspace, one of the direct-to-consumer companies ramping up TV spending.

“Linear and digital TV are powerful activation channels for Talkspace, providing performance, scale and house-hold level precision,” said Mary Rykaczewski, director of paid acquisition for Talkspace. “Through this partnership, we have a single, go-to-market solution for tagging and attributing all of our TV creatives. The analytics offer game-changing insights on reach, frequency and performance by day, daypart, network, program, genre and creative across linear and digital TV.”