TVs
51% of KPPX(TV) Tolleson/Phoenix, Ariz.
Price:
$6.6 million
Buyer:
Paxson Communications Corp., West Palm Beach, Fla. (Lowell W. "Bud" Paxson, chairman/owner; Jon Jay Hoker, president, TV group); owns/is buying 68 other TVs, including KBPX(TV) Phoenix. Note: Paxson already owns 49% of KPPX
Seller:
Hector Garcia Salvatierra, Phoenix; no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
Ch. 51, 4,875 kW visual, 487 kW aural, ant. 1,749 ft.
Affiliation:
Pax TV
Broker:
Kalil & Co. Inc. (seller)
