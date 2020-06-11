TV Production OK’d to Restart in Los Angeles

TV and film production will get the greenlight to return on Friday, June 12, in Los Angeles, according to a report by Variety.

Los Angeles County is expected to release its guidelines for production on June 11, following an announcement last week from the California Department of Public Health that productions could return as of June 12, subject to approval from local authorities.

However, despite the go-ahead, production is not expected to begin ramping up again until July and August. This is because entertainment production unions must agree to job-by-job protocols.

An industry white paper was released last week that introduced general guidelines for resuming production, including social distancing, regular COVID-19 testing, temperature screenings, symptom monitoring and the use of masks and other protective equipment.

Most TV productions have been either shut down or limited to remote production since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

