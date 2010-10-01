TV Producer Stephen Cannell Dies
TV Producer Stephen J. Cannell has passed away at the age of 69, according to reports.
Cannell was the writer-producer of more than 40 TV series including The A-Team and 21 Jump Street. He died Thursday night at his home in Pasadena, Calif., due to complications from melanoma.
Cannell was also the author of 16 books and had a recurring acting role on ABC's Castle.
