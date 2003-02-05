TV producer Peter Shaw dies
Longtime producer and agent Peter Shaw, 84, died Jan. 29 of congestive heart
failure.
With his wife of 54 years, actress Angela Lansbury, Shaw produced hit CBS
series Murder, She Wrote, as well as numerous made-for TV movies.
In addition to Lansbury, survivors include sons David and Anthony and
daughter Dierdre.
