TV One Taps Gaither
Veteran programmer Lee Gaither joined TV One as executive vice president of programming and production.
Gaither most recently was VP of programming and development for NBC Entertainment, where he worked on NBC’s acquisition and integration of Telemundo, as well as its management of the company’s Pax stake.
He first joined NBC in 1999 as VP of teen and family programs and shepherded the sale of NBC’s Saturday morning kids block to Discovery Networks.
