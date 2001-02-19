TV-NEWS SITES
By Staff
TV-NEWS SITES/January 2001/Ranked by unique visitors per month
CABLE-TV SITES/January 2001/Ranked by unique visitors per month
Source: Media Metrix
Unique Visitors: The number of total users who visited the reported Web site or online property at least once in the given month. All unique visitors are unduplicated (counted only once).
* Represents an aggregation of commonly owned/branded domain names.
** From December 2000 to January 2001.
-Statistically insignificant traffic.
Note: Sites categorized by Broadcasting & Cable.
NA: Comparison with previous month not available.
NC: No change from December 2000 to January 2001.
Sample Size: More than 60,000 nationwide.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.