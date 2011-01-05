TV Land Awards to Move to New York

Pasadena--TV Land will relocate its TV Land Awards show from Los Angeles to New York in 2011, the network announced Tuesday.

The

ninth annual Awards, which highlights the best in classic television as

well as future classic shows, will honor 1980's sitcoms The Cosby Show and Family Ties, said TV Land president Larry Jones during the network's Television Critics Association presentation.

The full casts of both shows - including comedian Bill Cosby and actor Michael J. Fox - will attend the show.

A date for the event has not been determined, according to network officials.