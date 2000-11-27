TV Guide, ICTV sign integration pact
TV Guide International and ICTV have signed an integration agreement that will allow for the switching between TV Guide Interactive and various ICTV applications.
The integrated system will work with any GI set-top, and ICTV CEO Robert Clasen says it will allow cable MSOs to add an Interactive Program Guide, an e-mail client, television commerce and broadband content into their systems.
