Turner Entertainment's Dorian Named Chief Strategy Officer
By MCN Staff
Jennifer Dorian has been promoted to chief strategy officer
for Turner Entertainment Networks (TEN), the division of Turner Broadcasting
that includes TBS, TNT, Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and truTV.
Dorian, who most recently served as senior VP of strategic
development, will continue to work with network executives to create strategies
that will strengthen and sustain the TEN brands and business in today's rapidly
evolving media world, the Time Warner Inc.-owned programmer said.
In addition, Dorian will lead and facilitate strategies to
evolve the cable portfolio into a multiscreen video company. She is based in
Atlanta and reports to Steve Koonin, president of TEN.
"Jennifer possesses that rare combination of creative
imagination, strong business sense and impeccable communication skills,
qualities that are vital to creating and implementing successful business
strategies for our brands," Koonin said in a release. "In addition,
Jennifer's extensive involvement in the TBS, TNT, TCM and truTV brands makes
her the perfect person to develop strategic initiatives that will continue to
grow and strengthen them in the future."
