Turner Entertainment's Dorian Named Chief Strategy Officer

Jennifer Dorian has been promoted to chief strategy officer

for Turner Entertainment Networks (TEN), the division of Turner Broadcasting

that includes TBS, TNT, Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and truTV.

Dorian, who most recently served as senior VP of strategic

development, will continue to work with network executives to create strategies

that will strengthen and sustain the TEN brands and business in today's rapidly

evolving media world, the Time Warner Inc.-owned programmer said.

In addition, Dorian will lead and facilitate strategies to

evolve the cable portfolio into a multiscreen video company. She is based in

Atlanta and reports to Steve Koonin, president of TEN.

"Jennifer possesses that rare combination of creative

imagination, strong business sense and impeccable communication skills,

qualities that are vital to creating and implementing successful business

strategies for our brands," Koonin said in a release. "In addition,

Jennifer's extensive involvement in the TBS, TNT, TCM and truTV brands makes

her the perfect person to develop strategic initiatives that will continue to

grow and strengthen them in the future."

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.