Turner Classic Movies Launches New Trivia App
Turner Classic Movies (TCM) has launched a free TCM Movie Trivia app for Apple iPhone, iPad and iPod mobile devices.
The app allows users to test their classic film expertise with hundreds of questions about classic movies, actors and actresses.
The app also allows players to compete against friends and other players via the Apple Game Center integration, and lets them share scores with friends and family through social media.
