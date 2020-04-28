Tubi to be Pre-Loaded on Mobile Phones from LG

Fox Corp.’s Tubi made a multi-year deal to have its mobile app pre-loaded onto LG phones in the U.S. and Canada.

The agreement should cover tens of millions of phones and marks the first AVOD service to be pre-loaded by LG on mobile devices.

“We’re excited to be the streaming video pioneer to be pre-loaded on premium LG devices,” said Andrea Clarke-Hall, VP of Business Development, Tubi. “Now more than ever is a time to make content accessible to everyone, and Tubi’s partnership with LG further delivers on our mission to democratize content.”

LG Phones with Tubi are available from T-Mobile now, and soon from MetroPCS and US Cellular. In Canada, Rogers, Bell and Telus will offer the LG phones with Tubi.

“Our partnership with Tubi is a great opportunity for LG customers to experience streaming content on their smartphones,” said Yongsuk Kim, VP of strategy, LG Mobile. “While taking advantage of the LG Dual Screen and 5G on the all-new LG V60 ThinQ 5G, this venture reinforces LG’s mobile phones commitment to meet the increasing demand for entertainment consumption on handheld devices.”

Tubi is also available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/.