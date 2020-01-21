Tubi Teams Up With TV Azteca in Mexico

Tubi said it is launching its ad-supported streaming service in Mexico working with TV Azteca, a major producer of Spanish-language programming.

Tubi’s streaming service will be pre-loaded on TV sets made by Hisense in Mexico, where Hisense’s Vidaa platform will be Tubi’s exclusive connected TV partner.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with a world-class partner and, together with TV Azteca, launch a new free streaming home to some of Mexico’s most celebrated television franchises,” said Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi. “Our expansion into Latin America is just beginning and we look forward to announcing additional territories in the future.”

TV Azteca will handle advertising sales in Mexico and promote Tubi on its broadcast, online and other properties.

Some of TV Azteca’s most popular shows will be available free to Tubi customer in Mexico.

“As part of TV Azteca’s transformation towards the future, we are looking forward to enhancing our distribution and make the best television productions available to a broader audience via Tubi,” said Alberto Ciurana, chief content & distribution officer for TV Azteca. “We are excited to be part of the construction of a more connected and technological Mexican audience.”

Hisense will be giving Tubi prominent placement on the Vidaa TV homepage and promote the streaming service in-store and on packaging, including with Elektra stores, which are owned by TV Azteca.

“Providing users with access to the best free content locally in every market and from all over the world is one of the key goals of our platform, and Tubi is a great partner for this,” said Guy Edri, executive VP of business development for Hisense’s Vidaa platform. “The vast library of amazing content, provided by Tubi, is a great addition to our platform and will be a great benefit to consumers in Mexico. They will provide hours of high-quality entertainment in their language to buyers of Hisense TVs and will be completely free, which is a unique proposition not only in Mexico, but also globally.”