Tubi Spearheads Surging AVOD Use, Research Company Says

Seventeen percent of U.S. internet users viewed one or more AVOD services in the past month, vs. just 13% in the third quarter of 2019, according to a survey conducted by UK research firm Ampere Analysis.

The research company says Tubi, recently purchased by Fox for $440 million, is leading the usage surge, based in large part by its extra-large content library, which features more than 29,000 movies and TV show episodes.

In fact, according to Ampere, Tubi’s library is only surpassed in the streaming world by Amazon Prime Video (see chart).

Tubi said its monthly active users in August reached 33 million, a 65% year-over-year increase. Usage for other AVODs, including Roku Channel, ViacomCBS-owned Pluto TV and Amazon-owned IMDb TV has also been surging.

Also notable: AVOD users tend to be older and not as rich as SVOD viewers. Ampere found that 44% of AVOD users were aged 45-64 vs. 36% for AVOD. In the U.S half of AVOD users have household incomes of less than $30,000 compared to just a third of SVOD users