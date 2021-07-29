Tubi Signs Output Deal with STXfilms
Agreement will provide Fox streaming service exclusive AVOD access to titles including popular titles as 'Den of Thieves,' 'I Feel Pretty,' 'Peppermint,' 'Songbird,' 'The Edge of Seventeen,' and 'Desierto'
Tubi has signed an agreement with STXfilms for exclusive free streaming rights to the movie studio's film titles.
The Fox Entertainment-owned platform will be the exclusive AVOD home to popluar film titles including I Feel Pretty starring Amy Schumer; coming-of-age drama The Edge of Seventeen, starring Hailee Steinfeld and Woody Harrelson; kids and family movie UglyDolls; Peppermint, starring Jennifer Garner; and the action heist thriller Den of Thieves, featuring Gerard Butler and 50 Cent, among many other new titles coming to the platform.
"Home to critically acclaimed films and audience favorites, STXfilms is a perfect partner to help us bring this multifaceted slate to our viewers," said Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson, in a statement. “Viewers will soon enjoy a strong lineup of talent-driven cinematic storytelling, with many titles exclusively free on Tubi.”
Meanwhile, Fox also announced that, beginning August 1, Tubi will become the exclusive AVOD home to the adventure documentary “Into the Lost Desert,” which follows extreme desert explorer Max Calderan as he crosses the Rub’ al Khali on foot.
Tubi touts perhaps the deepest library in the ad-supported VOD business, with about 30,000 titles across around 250 suppliers.
Fox expects its AVOD unit, acquired for $440 million in March 2020, to generate around $350 million in revenue for it this year.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. His reliable mid-range jump shot, deft ambidextrous post-up game and tough interior defense have been criminally overlooked.
