Tubi App Launches on Roku in Mexico

Tubi, which entered the Mexican market back in June, just announced entry into the all-important Roku platform in that region.

While we couldn’t find a connected TV device market share ranker for Mexico, we do know that Roku launched in Mexico back in 2015, and its operating system now powers smart TVs from nine manufacturers—Hisense, TCL, InFocus, JVC, Polaroid, Philips, Sanyo, Westinghouse and Walmart brand ATVIO. That's more brands than found in the U.S., where Roku is the dominant OTT device platform.

“Our partnership with Roku in Mexico is instrumental in our mission to have cost-free premium entertainment accessible to everyone,” said Andrea Clarke-Hall, head of global business development at Tubi, in a statement.

For its part, Fox Corp., which purchased Tubi for $440 million in April, said in September that the ad-supported video-on-demand service was up to 33 million monthly active users. (AVOD rival Pluto just touted that it'll surpass 40 million MAUs by the end of the year, so look for some Tubi chest-thumping in the press real soon.)

In the meantime, Fox is revealing bullish ad-revenue forecasts for its AVOD service.

Speaking at UBS’ investor conference last week, Fox Corp. CFO Steve Tomsic said ad revenue generated by Tubi will soon surpass what the conglomerate makes from broadcasting.