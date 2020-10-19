Tubi Announces Acquisition Deal with China’s Wanda Pictures

Tubi has announced an acquisition deal with China’s Wanda Pictures, brining China’s sixth highest-grossing box office title ever, Detective Chinatown 2, to the AVOD service.

The deal also includes The King’s Avatar: For the Glory, an animate title set in the esports world.

English-dubbed versions of both titles will “soon be available” to Tubi viewers in the U.S., the streaming service said. A Spanish-dubbed version of The King’s Avatar: For the Glory will also be made available for Tubi users in the U.S. and Mexico.

The two films are the first Wanda titles to debut on the Fox-owned AVOD service, with more titles to come, a Tubi spokesperson said. The number of films included in the deal was not specified.

Directed by the prolific Chen Sicheng, 2018’s Detective Chinatown 2 grossed $544.2 million globally. The buddy comedy murder mystery is a sequel to 2015’s Detective China, which is already on Tubi. The sequel, the streaming service said, is notable in that it’s the first movie "created and managed by Chinese companies to be filmed domestically in collaboration with local unions." (Editor’s note: U.S. audiences are just going to flip when they find that out.)

Tubi, which was acquired earlier this year by Fox for $440 million, is now boasting 33 million monthly active users, based on a library of more than 23,000 movies and TV show episodes.