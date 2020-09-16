Tubi Active Users Up 65% in August to 33 Million

Purchased by Fox Entertainment for $440 million over the spring, free-to-consumer streaming service Tubi is still pumping out press releases full of gaudy growth numbers.

The AVOD platform said its monthly active users were up 65% year over year in August to 33 million.

The platform surpassed 200 million hours of total viewing time (TVT) in April and hasn’t looked back, blowing past that benchmark every month since, a 104% increase over the same five-month period in 2019.

Internationally, Tubi also saw a recent 95% TVT uptick in Canada and a 242% TVT increase in Australia. Viewing in Mexico, where Tubi just deployed in June, is up 9x, the company said.

“Tubi’s surge in viewership is a testament to 2020 becoming the year of AVOD,” said Farhad Massoudi,” CEO of Tubi, in a statement. “As we further grow our offering and capitalize on our partnership across FOX’s IP, we continue to develop a unique value proposition for many of today’s households seeking cost-free premium entertainment.”