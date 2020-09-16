Tubi Active Users Up 65% in August to 33 Million
Fox’s AVOD platform’s viewing hours have been up 104% since April
Purchased by Fox Entertainment for $440 million over the spring, free-to-consumer streaming service Tubi is still pumping out press releases full of gaudy growth numbers.
The AVOD platform said its monthly active users were up 65% year over year in August to 33 million.
Also read: Tubi: Everything You Need to Know About Fox’s Big $440M AVOD Buy
The platform surpassed 200 million hours of total viewing time (TVT) in April and hasn’t looked back, blowing past that benchmark every month since, a 104% increase over the same five-month period in 2019.
Internationally, Tubi also saw a recent 95% TVT uptick in Canada and a 242% TVT increase in Australia. Viewing in Mexico, where Tubi just deployed in June, is up 9x, the company said.
“Tubi’s surge in viewership is a testament to 2020 becoming the year of AVOD,” said Farhad Massoudi,” CEO of Tubi, in a statement. “As we further grow our offering and capitalize on our partnership across FOX’s IP, we continue to develop a unique value proposition for many of today’s households seeking cost-free premium entertainment.”
We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for the NextTV team to contact you with great news, content and offers.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.