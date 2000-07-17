AT & Ts picks for seats it holds on Liberty Medias board were approved last week by the FCC.
AT & T's picks for seats it holds on Liberty Media's board were approved last week by the FCC. The new directors representing AT & T are Harold Handler, a tax attorney and of counsel for Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett; Frank Macchiarola, president of St. Francis College; and Michael Ricks, who retired as MediaOne's Atlanta chief financial officer in September.
