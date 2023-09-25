Trump Threatens to Investigate Comcast For 'Treason' if Reelected
The former president, currently charged in four criminal cases, says the 'LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized' if he wins another term
Further cementing his reputation as a calm, measured statesman, former president Donald Trump said on Truth Social Sunday that if he's reelected, Comcast will be "thoroughly scrutinized" for the "one-side [sic] viscous coverage" of its NBC News unit, "particular [sic] MSNBC, often and correctly referred to as MSDNC (Democrat National Committee)."
Trump said MSNBC should be investigated for "Country-Threatening Treason." He also threatened to pull NBC's broadcast license.
"Why should NBC, or any other of the corrupt & dishonest media companies, be entitled to use the very valuable Airwaves of the USA, FREE?," Trump asked.
Trump, who took broader juvenile-termed aim at the "Lamestream" media in Sunday's post, has made specific threats against Comcast before, such as in 2020 when NBC refused to cover a Charleston, N.C. political rally conducted by the then acting president.
It's unclear as to what specific transgression by MSNBC set Trump off Sunday.
Jack Smith, special counsel for the U.S. Justice Department, who is overseeing two of the four criminal indictments Trump is currently facing, suggested the following motivation or the former president's latest outburst.
We might be seeing the early stages of an insanity defense. pic.twitter.com/nOUEx4ICooSeptember 24, 2023
However, Comcast -- and the American democratic experiment -- have every reason to take Trump's threats seriously. Recent polls have Trump, who is way ahead in the Republican primary race, winning a head-to-head rematch with President Joe Biden.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!