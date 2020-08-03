Trump Rescinds O’Rielly Nomination at FCC

Michael O’Rielly’s renomination as an FCC commissioner was rescinded by President Trump Monday, according to published reports.

O’Rielly was originally nominated to the FCC by President Barack Obama and was sworn in November 2013. He was sworn into a second term in 2015. His term expired in June.

Related: Trump renominated O’Rielly in March

O'Rielly is a conservative who generally favors deregulation, including of ISPs and lifting media ownership rules given the rise of competition from cable and broadband and satellite, and was instrumental in loosening KidVid regs on TV stations.