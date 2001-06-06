Trio moves up at Fox Sports
Fox Sports Net has promoted three executives, including Mandy Cohen to Coordinating Producer.
Mark Shah and Mike Connelly have also been named executive producers at Fox Sports Net West and Fox Sports Net North, respectively. Cohen was formerly a producer on Detroit Tigers and Detroit Pistons games at Fox Sports Net Detroit. Shah was formerly coordinating producer at Fox Sports Net West and Connelly was most recently a producer at Fox Sports Net Arizona.
- Joe Schlosser
