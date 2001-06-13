Trio of CBS VPs gain promotions
Marcy McGinnis, John Frazee and Betsy West, all vice presidents at CBS News, have been promoted to Senior Vice President, CBS News, it was announced by Andrew Heyward, President, CBS News.
McGinnis becomes Senior Vice President, News Coverage; Frazee becomes Senior Vice President, News Services; and West becomes Senior Vice President, Prime Time.
The appointments are effective immediately.
