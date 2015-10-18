Tribune Warns U-verse Blackout Looming

Tribune Media is telling viewers that if it doesn’t reach a new retransmission consent agreement with AT&T U-verse by Oct. 20, U-verse will no longer be able to carry its stations.

Tribune’s agreement with U-verse expired on Sept. 30, but the two sides agreed to an extension. The extension runs out Oct. 20

“We are in continuous negotiations with AT&T-Uverse to continue bringing our programming to you without interruption,” Tribune’s Chicago station, WGN-TV, said on its website. “We appreciate your loyalty to WGN, and we are proud to serve this community with entertainment programming and important local news, weather and sports coverage. We are currently negotiating under an extension of our previous contract. That extension expires 5 p.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, October 20. If we cannot come to an agreement by then, AT&T-Uverse will no longer carry WGN until a new contract is established.”

Tribune’s statement added that “WGN invests significant money and resources to serve Chicago. We seek only a fair agreement that recognizes the value we deliver to you the subscriber. Without fair compensation, we cannot continue delivering to you the high-quality entertainment programming, local news, sports and weather that you’ve come to expect from us.”