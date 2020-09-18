TPG Unit Completes EnTouch Purchase

Private equity firm TPG said it has completed the purchase of Houston-area broadband and video service provider EnTouch. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

TPG said EnTouch will join its other pay TV and broadband services -- RCN, Grande Communications and Wave, collectively known as Astound -- which combined have more than 1 million customers.

The deal was first announced in February.

“With the acquisition of EnTouch, the company will be joining the Grande Communications eco-system, which also includes RCN and Wave Broadband, allowing customers to take advantage of Grande’s higher internet speeds and streaming services,” said RCN, Grande and Wave CEO Jim Holanda in a press release. “The addition of EnTouch creates further opportunities for sustained growth in our Texas service area and continues the expansion of our reliable, robust fiber-rich network on a national scale for both residential and business customers.”

According to TPG, the addition of EnTouch expands its existing Texas presence to servicing both residential and business customers in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Waco, Temple, San Marcos and Midland/Odessa.

“As part of Grande Communications’ service network, we will continue to focus on providing customers with high-quality technology and customer service,” said Sam Luxton, President and CEO of EnTouch. “Together, we will offer new and improved products and services and continue to grow and innovate.”

The news comes as TPG is reportedly seeking out a buyer for its pay TV properties, valuing them at about $8 billion.