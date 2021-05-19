Top Pay TV Operators Lost Nearly 1.9 Million Customers in Q1

The top 13 operators in the U.S. pay TV ecosystem collectively shed over 1.895 million subscribers in the first quarter, just slightly less than the 2.065 million customers that went missing in Q1 2020, according to data published by Leichtman Research Group.

The only real improvement, if you choose to call it that, occurred at AT&T, where the telco lost 620,000 across its various satellite, traditional QAM and IP pay TV platforms, vs. nearly 1,100 in the first quarter of last year.

But cord cutting got worse for Comcast, where Q1 losses were up 20% to 491,000, and virtual platform Hulu + Live TV, which lost 200,000 customers in the quarter vs. a gain of 100,000 in Q1 2020.

A LRG-supplied chart detailing the entire Q1 cord-cutting picture follows further down on this cluttered page.