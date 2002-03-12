Top billing for L.A.'s KIIS

Clear Channel Communications Inc.'s KIIS-FM Los Angeles was the top billing

radio station of 2001 with $61.3 million in ad sales, according to BIA Financial

Network Inc.

BIA issued a report detailing the top-10-billing radio stations for the year,

based on the firm's just-completed radio-market and station-revenue estimates

for 2001. KIIS was also the top-billing station in 2000.

Clear Channel also had the second-highest-billing station, WLTW-FM New York,

which had $56.3 million in revenue last year.

Infinity Broadcasting Corp.'s WFAN(AM) New York was third with $51.3 million.

Rounding out the top five were two more Infinity stations: WINS(AM) New York,

with $49.7 million, and KROQ(FM) Los Angeles, with $48.7

million.