Top billing for L.A.'s KIIS
Clear Channel Communications Inc.'s KIIS-FM Los Angeles was the top billing
radio station of 2001 with $61.3 million in ad sales, according to BIA Financial
Network Inc.
BIA issued a report detailing the top-10-billing radio stations for the year,
based on the firm's just-completed radio-market and station-revenue estimates
for 2001. KIIS was also the top-billing station in 2000.
Clear Channel also had the second-highest-billing station, WLTW-FM New York,
which had $56.3 million in revenue last year.
Infinity Broadcasting Corp.'s WFAN(AM) New York was third with $51.3 million.
Rounding out the top five were two more Infinity stations: WINS(AM) New York,
with $49.7 million, and KROQ(FM) Los Angeles, with $48.7
million.
