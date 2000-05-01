Top 25 Cable operators
By Staff
1. AT & T
AT & T Broadband
and Internet Services
9197 S. Peoria St.
Englewood, Colo. 80112
(720) 875-5500
Top executive: Dan Somers, president
Ownership: AT & T Corp. publicly traded, no concentrated ownership
Homes passed: 28,000,000
Basic subscribers: 16,400,000
Basic penetration: 59%
Digital-ready homes: 19,482,000
Digital subs: 1,856,000
Digital penetration: 10%
High-speed Internet-ready homes: 6,098,473
High-speed Internet subs: 420,000
Internet penetration: 7%
Major clusters: Boston, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco-San Jose, Atlanta, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Dallas, Houston, Seattle and Portland, Ore.
Note: Numbers adjusted for the acquisition of MediaOne
