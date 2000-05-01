Top 25 Cable operators

Trending

1. AT & T

AT & T Broadband

and Internet Services

9197 S. Peoria St.

Englewood, Colo. 80112

(720) 875-5500

www.cable.att.com

Top executive: Dan Somers, president

Ownership: AT & T Corp. publicly traded, no concentrated ownership

Homes passed: 28,000,000

Basic subscribers: 16,400,000

Basic penetration: 59%

Digital-ready homes: 19,482,000

Digital subs: 1,856,000

Digital penetration: 10%

High-speed Internet-ready homes: 6,098,473

High-speed Internet subs: 420,000

Internet penetration: 7%

Major clusters: Boston, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco-San Jose, Atlanta, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Dallas, Houston, Seattle and Portland, Ore.

Note: Numbers adjusted for the acquisition of MediaOne