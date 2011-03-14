Tom Crean to be Guest Analyst for NCAA Tournament
Indiana University head coach Tom Crean will be working as a
guest analyst for CBS Sports and Turner Sports during the Men's Basketball Tournament,
the two companies announced in a joint statement Monday.
Crean will be working out of the Atlanta studio alongside host Matt Winer and
fellow analysts Seth Davis and Steve Smith. Crean is slated to cover the
First Round games, which air on truTV Tuesday and
Wednesday beginning at 6:30 p.m., as well as the Second Round, which will air
across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV on Thursday and Friday.
Crean has been the coach of Indiana since 2008, and has previously coached at
Marquette University where he made five tournament appearances including a
Final Four in 2003.
This year's tournament is noteworthy in that for the first time, every game
will be nationally broadcast.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.