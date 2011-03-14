Tom Crean to be Guest Analyst for NCAA Tournament

Indiana University head coach Tom Crean will be working as a

guest analyst for CBS Sports and Turner Sports during the Men's Basketball Tournament,

the two companies announced in a joint statement Monday.

Crean will be working out of the Atlanta studio alongside host Matt Winer and

fellow analysts Seth Davis and Steve Smith. Crean is slated to cover the

First Round games, which air on truTV Tuesday and

Wednesday beginning at 6:30 p.m., as well as the Second Round, which will air

across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV on Thursday and Friday.

Crean has been the coach of Indiana since 2008, and has previously coached at

Marquette University where he made five tournament appearances including a

Final Four in 2003.

This year's tournament is noteworthy in that for the first time, every game

will be nationally broadcast.