TNT Gives 'Animal Kingdom' TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through May 28).



On the strength of 190.5 million TV ad impressions for its promos, TNT's crime-drama Animal Kingdom takes the No. 1 spot, rising from second place last time. TNT also takes second place with its upcoming (June 11) comedy-drama Claws, slipping from our previous ranking's top position.



Also returning: Game show Beat Shazam and dating show Love Connection, both from Fox. They're joined by new entrant World of Dance (NBC) in fourth place.



Who’s Spending What Where: May 29, 2017





1) Animal Kingdom, TNT

Impressions: 190,543,426

Attention Score: 93.18

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,927,991

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $839,629

2) Claws, TNT

Impressions: 162,343,235

Attention Score: 94.12

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,493,718

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $234,922

3) Beat Shazam, FOX

Impressions: 131,307,301

Attention Score: 91.36

Imp. Types: National 83%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $2,139,377

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $739,563

4) World of Dance, NBC

Impressions: 112,528,778

Attention Score: 85.89

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 4%

In-network Value: $3,287,410

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,026,515

5) Love Connection, Fox

Impressions: 110,511,363

Attention Score: 91.25

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,417,489

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $553,294

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).