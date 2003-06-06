TNS promotes four
At Turner Entertainment Sales, the sales and distribution arm of Turner
Broadcasting System Inc., four sales and marketing executives are moving up.
Heather Baldino is now vice president, networks marketing and operations; Lisa Richardson
has been upped to VP, partnership marketing; Jennifer Iras is regional VP,
central region; and Shannon Ponsell is now VP, operations.
