TNN sets date for CSI

TNN: The National Network has set Sept. 16 as the launch date for its biggest off-net acquisition

to date, CBS' hit drama CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

CSI will air Monday nights at 11 p.m. following World Wrestling

Entertainment Inc. action (the deal requires TNN to keep CSI out of prime time).

TNN is ponying up $1.6 million per episode for cable rights to the first two

seasons.