TNDV Launches New Mobile Production Truck

Nashville Tennessee-based TNDV: Television has launched a new 40-foot expanding-side mobile production truck. The new "Aspiration" unit can handle up to 12 cameras and features a large routing system, a feature-rich production switcher and a comprehensive audio suite for standard def, HD and 3D productions and events.

The company is billing Aspiration is the first mobile production truck in the southeastern United States to support live, multi-camera 3D productions.

Seven years ago, TNDV built its first truck, which has been since used for productions for SPEED, BET, GAC, and other major broadcast and cable networks and recently decided it was time to expand their fleet to handle increased demand.

"Aspiration allows us to double the amount of production work we do across the country, and more than double the crew positions for big events, allowing us to employ additional tape operators, shaders and audio personnel among other staff," explained Nic Dugger, president of TNDV and four-time Emmy® Award winner, in a statement. "This greatly enhances our production environment and allows us to better accommodate clients on board."

Currently, about 60% of TNDV work comes from broadcast television with the rest coming from corporate, worship and live entertainment clients.

In addition to its two trucks, TNDV offers a full complement of mobile flypacks that are customized to fit the needs of the client.

Aspiration accommodates 17 crew positions and features a Harris Platinum router with an integrated Harris SX Hybrid multiviewer, a Ross Vision HD production switcher, the Hitachi Z-5000 multi-format HDTV cameras, a 72-track Soundcraft Vi4 digital audio console, AJA Video Systems Ki-Pro recorders, a Plura Broadcast FTM-043-3G field test monitor, Panasonic BT-LH2550 LCD monitors, Marshall Electronics V-R1042 in-monitor displays and an RTS Matrix intercom system.

The truck shell and exterior was built and designed by Gerling and Associates.