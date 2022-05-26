TLC Reality Show's Josh Duggar Sentenced for Child Porn

Joshua James Duggar, who was featured in the TLC reality show, "19 Kids and Counting," has been sentenced to 151 months in federal prison for downloading child sexual abuse material.

Duggar was sentenced Wednesday (May 25) in a U.S. District Court in Fayetteville, Ark. He had been convicted Dec. 9, 2021 of the illegal receipt and possession of "material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct."

Duggar was convicted of downloading videos from the internet depicting abuse, including sadistic abuse, using the dark web and file-sharing software.

The case was brought by the Justice Department as part of its Project Safe Childhood initiative combatting child online sexual exploitation.

Duggar had appeared on the reality show from 2008 through 2015, when TLC pulled the show following allegations Duggar had molested several girls as a teen.