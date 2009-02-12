TLC Names Richardson VP of Creative
TLC has named Lara Richardson VP of creative for the channel.
She will be based in Silver Spring, Md., and oversee all TLC marketing. Richardson will report to Amy Winter, marketing SVP.
Richardson joins the channel form History Channel and History International, where she had been creative director.
Her resume also includes Oxygen and USA Broadcasting.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.