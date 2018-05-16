TLC Gives ‘This Is Life Live’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through May 13).

For the fourth week in a row, cable networks sweep our top five. Our new No. 1: TLC, which racked up 222.8 million TV ad impressions with its promos for the return of This Is Life Live, which began its new four-night run with an episode focused on survivors of the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Our previous chart-topper, a multi-series promo for HGTV, slips to No. 3; the network also grabs fourth place for Love It or List It. TNT crime drama Animal Kingdom, which landed at fourth place last time, moves up to No. 2, while Discovery closes out the top five by breathlessly hyping new episodes of Battlebots.

Notably, Love It or List It scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (146) in our ranking, with its promos getting 46% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).