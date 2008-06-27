Jill Shields, vo or promotions marketing and sponsorships for Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, has been named senior VP, marketing and promotions for Turner Broadcasting System animation, young adults and kids media (AYAKM).

In addition to Cartoon and Adult Swim, Shields will now be responsible for online gaing site GameTap.com (http://www.gametap.com/) as well as new media properties

Shields is based in Atlanta, reporting to chief marketing officer for AYAKM.