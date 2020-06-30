TiVo Stream 4K $49 Introductory Promo Price Extended Through July

TiVo hasn’t released any sales figures for its new OTT dongle yet. But the device does seem to be having enough sales traction with its $49 introductory price for the company to extend the promotion through the end of July.

Or maybe it’s lack of sales traction?

As 9to5Google first discovered on a TiVo product page, TiVo had originally planned to bump the gadget’s MSRP to an ongoing $69 starting June 25. The terms and conditions now say the “special offer” is now available through July 30 “while supplies last.”

The Android TV-powered device is primarily available directly from TiVo, which is still keeping the product name after TiVo’s just-completed $1.1 billion merger with Xperi.

For instance, you can’t yet buy TiVo Stream 4K from major electronics outlets like Amazon and Best Buy.

The device’s fate has import in so much that TiVo Stream 4K is attempting to disrupt a market through superior software and search-and-discovery execution. Rather than being a device that delivers all of your OTT apps, TiVo Stream 4K is seeking to consolidate all relevant content into one quickly perused interface.

Of course, to achieve that Holy Grail of OTT distribution, the device has to achieve some level of market infiltration. So we’re keeping an eye on that.