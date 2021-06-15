TiVo Signs Agreement with Cable Co-op NCTC for Newly Acquired MobiTV
Deal allows NCTC’s dwindling membership of 700+ smaller cable operators to keep using MobiTV IPTV tech
The National Cable TV Cooperative has reached an agreement with MobiTV’s new owner, TiVo, to keep using MobiTV Connect IPTV technology.
NCTC, which now touts a membership of “more than 700” smaller cable operators, signed a master agreement with Emeryville, Calif.-based MobiTV four years ago. The deal gave NCTC’s then 800+ members preferred terms for MobiTV technology that allowed them to convert from traditional QAM-based video to app-based IPTV systems.
In March, however, MobiTV declared bankruptcy, listing $19 million in assets vs. $75 million in liabilities.
The NCTC moved to bid on the broke technology company itself, but TiVo owner Xperi moved in with a $18.5 million high bid at auction.
According to a joint statement released by TiVo and NCTC, the agreement covers TiVo’s implementation and management of MobiTV software-as-as-service, managed pay TV tech.
“MobiTV’s assets provide the opportunity to expand and enhance our IPTV solutions for existing TiVo customers as well as continuing to service newly-acquired MobiTV customers,” said Jeffrey Glahn, Xperi senior VP of global sales, in a statement. “This agreement allows a seamless transition for existing MobiTV customers to enjoy the offerings at TiVo and enables NCTC to provide continued value to its members in a time of industry transition.”
Added said Rich Fickle, the NCTC’s former CEO & President: “TiVo’s brand reputation, financial stability, and track record in the industry provides NCTC members a strong option. Over the last three months NCTC worked on a priority basis to help ensure that the MobiTV service continued in the hands of a viable, focused provider such as TiVo.“
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.