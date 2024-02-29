TiVo OS to Generate $190 Million in Annual Revenue by 2026, Xperi Predicts
Xperi had previously forecasted an annual run rate of around $140 million in two years from its still-nascent TVOS business
With its TiVo-branded smart TV operating system slowly proliferating across Europe, Xperi Corp. predicted Wednesday that the streaming platform business will yield it annual revenue of around $190 million in two years.
The forecast, rendered during Xperi's Q4 earnings report, upped a guidance issued a year ago suggesting the TVOS business would spin off an annual run rate of $140 million by 2026.
Xperi also predicted its video-over-broadband business for pay TV operators will reach $100 million in the same two-year span.
Also read: Xperi Touts Four Tier 3 Operator Clients for Its New 'TiVo Broadband'
Both businesses are in their early developmental phases.
In its presentation to equity analysts Wednesday, Xperi also included forecasts for its in-car entertainment efforts.
TiVo is trying to build a modest beachhead in the video platform business dominated globally by Google, Amazon, Roku and Samsung.
The going has been slow.
After finally launching its TiVo-powered smart TVs in the Czech Republic back in November, Xperi said Vestel-manufactured TiVo sets are now in seven European countries, including the UK and Germany.
Xperi said it has reached another OEM agreement with another smart TV manufacturer, China's SkyWorth, which will include the TiVo OS in its 2024 product line.
Meanwhile, Euro retailer Argos expects to have TiVo TVs made by Sharp in stores, sold under the Bush brand, in the UK and other parts of Europe this spring.
Xperi reported a 3.7% gain in full year revenue to $521.3 million. Its GAAP net losses narrowed in 2023 to $139.7 million from $761.2 in 2022.
Here's the company's latest earnings release.
